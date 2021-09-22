Fields To Start For Bears

-LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - Justin Fields is set to make his first start for the Chicago Bears. Coach Matt Nagy says the team will go with the prized rookie quarterback when the Bears visit the Cleveland Browns this week with veteran Andy Dalton sidelined because of a left knee injury. Nagy says Dalton remains the team’s No. 1 quarterback for now and the plan is for him to be the starter when he is healthy. Nagy says the three-time Pro Bowler is week to week. Super Bowl 52 MVP Nick Foles will be the backup quarterback. Fields, the No. 11 pick in the draft, took over on Chicago’s final drive of the first half in Sunday’s 20-17 win over Cincinnati.

