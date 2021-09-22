Advertisement

Fields To Start For Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields passes against the Tennessee Titans in the first half...
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields passes against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)(Mark Zaleski | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - Justin Fields is set to make his first start for the Chicago Bears. Coach Matt Nagy says the team will go with the prized rookie quarterback when the Bears visit the Cleveland Browns this week with veteran Andy Dalton sidelined because of a left knee injury. Nagy says Dalton remains the team’s No. 1 quarterback for now and the plan is for him to be the starter when he is healthy. Nagy says the three-time Pro Bowler is week to week. Super Bowl 52 MVP Nick Foles will be the backup quarterback. Fields, the No. 11 pick in the draft, took over on Chicago’s final drive of the first half in Sunday’s 20-17 win over Cincinnati.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Two former Lansing schools to become low-income housing
Police confirmed that a gun was found at Everett High School, leading to a one-hour lockdown.
Student arrested for bringing gun to Everett HS, parents react
Family nearly struck in same shooting incident that killed 17-year-old in Lansing
Family nearly struck in same shooting incident that killed 17-year-old in Lansing
Lansing Police identify 17-year-old who died from gunshot wound
FILE. A photo taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
Kayakers who died in Lake Superior identified

Latest News

Charles Woodson, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, speaks during the...
Pro Football Hall of Fame Nominees Announced
Detroit Tigers' Daz Cameron scores behind Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal during the...
Tigers Rained Out
Football
Lansing Eastern High School Announces Hall of Fame Classs
Football
Everett Forfeits Upcoming Football Game