Family warning to watch out for motorcycles after crash

DANBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An Ionia County family is encouraging people to watch out for motorcycles. Eric Milbourne, 33, was hospitalized Sunday after a car crashed into him while he was riding a motorcycle on Charlotte Highway just north of Mulliken.

“He’s good. As good as he can be. It’s going to be a long recovery,” said Mark Milbourne, Eric’s brother.

Skidmarks on the road point to the exact spot where the crash happened. The Ionia County Sheriff’s office said an 18-year-old tried passing another car coming out of the curve when he hit Eric.

As a result of the crash, Eric’s leg had to be amputated.

“It’s hard. It’s hard for, just you know, it’s your brother. It’s hard to come here and see it. It’s a dream. It’s just a dream,” said Mark Milbourne.

Mark said his brother is an avid motorcyclist, riding just about any chance he gets.

“For him, riding a bike is completely natural,” said Mark.

Now, Mark is hoping this serves as a reminder for people to watch out for motorcycles beyond just intersections.

“It’s hard to see them. Even when they have a light on it’s hard to see motorcycles. It happens, unfortunately, all the time,” he said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said more than 5,000 motorcyclists died across the country in 2019, which is the latest year where data is available. But Mark said this won’t keep his brother from riding again.

“With him having the prosthetics they do nowadays and where they had to amputate, I think he will. It will be a long but will probably have to start him out on dirt bikes,” said Mark.

The crash is still being investigated by the Ionia County Sheriff’s office. No word yet on if anyone will be charged for the crash.

