Everett Forfeits Upcoming Football Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Everett High School has forfeited its football game Friday night at East Lansing. The host school got the news Wednesday morning with the explanation that Everett does not have enough players available. Everett hopes to resume its schedule next week. Both teams have 2-2 records. East Lansing is talking with Livonia Franklin as a fill in opponent but the game is not a done deal since both schools are scheduled for Homecoming this Friday.

