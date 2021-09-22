Advertisement

Everett Forfeits Upcoming Football Game

Football
Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Everett High School has forfeited its football game Friday night at East Lansing. The host school got the news Wednesday morning with the explanation that Everett does not have enough players available. Everett hopes to resume its schedule next week. Both teams have 2-2 records. East Lansing is talking with Livonia Franklin as a fill in opponent but the game is not a done deal since both schools are scheduled for Homecoming this Friday.

