Culver’s coming to DeWitt, looking for 70 employees

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - The DeWitt area is getting a new option for casual fast-food dining. A Culver’s, best known for its Butterburgers and frozen custard, is slated to open next year.

Colliers Lansing team Shawn and Julie O’Brien worked with the land’s seller and Culver’s franchisees to get necessary approvals for redeveloping the site at Herbison Road and South US-27BR for the new restaurant. The space was formerly home to L&L Foods.

“This is a very exciting development for the community of DeWitt, especially in an area bustling with activity and in need for redevelopment at this particular site,” said Shawn O’Brien, vice president with Colliers Lansing. “Colliers Lansing was honored to work with longtime clients to get this deal done and help facilitate the location of a delicious new restaurant in DeWitt.”

Franchisee Cory Chvala plans to open the restaurant in the first quarter of 2022. Chvala owns three other successful Culver’s locations in the Lansing area, opening his first in 2004, and had been eyeing another location in DeWitt for a while.

“We really like the community and the proximity to the business district,” Chvala said. “It’s one of the main thoroughfares people travel and has a lot of activity. We’re excited to be able to welcome local employees and customers to our new location.”

The site is close to a number of other popular retailers and restaurants in an area that has been being redeveloped over the last several years. These include the Looking Glass Child Development Center that was constructed about four years ago as the first phase. Culver’s will be the second phase of the project, leaving 1.1 acres between the two uses for another retail use.

“Culver’s will make a great addition to the site and the DeWitt community,” said Kelly Preston, owner of the site. “We’re looking forward to the redevelopment and are confident it will help attract more retailers to the area.”

The new Culver’s location is currently hiring for management for the DeWitt location and accepting applications for team members. Chvala will hire about 70 people initially. For information on how to apply, visit Culver’s website.

