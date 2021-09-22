Advertisement

Brock Fletcher tells us more about the busy real estate market

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The real estate market continues to be busy in and around the Lansing area. Brock Fletcher, from The SELLING Team with Keller Williams Realty, says that there are still a lot of buyers looking to purchase homes in our area. He says the market has continued to get even busier after the Labor Day holiday.

Plus, if you’re looking for a job, Brock is currently looking for experienced agents and people who are looking to become a real estate agent.

