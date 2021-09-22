Bank robbery suspect turns himself in

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The suspect in a Jackson bank robbery has turned himself into police.

A felony warrant was issued on Sept. 10 for Jermaine Jones, 49, in connection with the robbery of a Flagstar Bank. Around 10:40 a.m., a male entered the branch located at 1717 N. West Ave. wearing a black face mask and Los Angeles Lakers hat. He then displayed a note to a teller, indicated that he had a gun, and said it was a robbery.

No weapon was seen by witnesses. The suspect exited the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area in a newer model Black Ford Edge.

Jones turned himself into Jackson Police around 2 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to be arraigned in the afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.