Bank robbery suspect turns himself in

He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.
Jermaine Jones turned himself into Jackson Police after a felony warrant was issued for his arrest. Jones is the suspect in a robbery of a Flagstar Bank branch in Jackson in September.(Jackson Police Department)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The suspect in a Jackson bank robbery has turned himself into police.

A felony warrant was issued on Sept. 10 for Jermaine Jones, 49, in connection with the robbery of a Flagstar Bank. Around 10:40 a.m., a male entered the branch located at 1717 N. West Ave. wearing a black face mask and Los Angeles Lakers hat. He then displayed a note to a teller, indicated that he had a gun, and said it was a robbery.

No weapon was seen by witnesses. The suspect exited the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area in a newer model Black Ford Edge.

Jones turned himself into Jackson Police around 2 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to be arraigned in the afternoon.

