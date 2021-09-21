Williamston Rd bridge repairs over I-96 begin in Ingham County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is repairing a section of the Williamston Road bridge over I-96 following a high-load strike that caused extensive damage to the structure and killed the driver. The truck was hauling wood pallets when it rolled over at the overpass and caught fire. The truck then hit the bridge’s pier, which holds up the beams.

During the repair work, the bridge will have limited single-lane traffic until the structure is repaired.

MDOT reminds all drivers it is their responsibility to know the size of the load they are carrying. Over-height vehicle/bridge collisions can result in serious injuries, significant property damage, and major congestion problems.

A permit is needed for objects and/or vehicles more than 13 feet, 6 inches in height. For information on permits, contact your local county road commission or the MDOT Permits Unit at 517-241-8999.

This work will require a single-lane closure on westbound I-96 at Williamston Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. MDOT expects the work to be finished by Nov. 12.

