Van Atta’s Greenhouse and Flower Shop has all or your fall favorites

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The first official day of fall is this Wednesday. If you’re ready to decorate your home in all things fall, Van Atta’s Greenhouse and Flower Shop can help.

From all kinds of pumpkins and gourds to a huge selection of mums, you’ll find exactly what you’re looking for at Van Atta’s in Haslett.

Plus, Van Atta’s also has a great selection of cute fall clothes to help you update your wardrobe and keep you warm this fall, too.

