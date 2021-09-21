Advertisement

Two former Lansing schools to become low-income housing

By Kylie Khan
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two Lansing schools that have sat vacant for more than a decade could be getting new life soon. Monday night, the Lansing City Council approved plans to move forward with turning them into apartments.

West Junior High School, which was built in 1919, sits just a few blocks from downtown. Wisconsin-based developer General Capital wants to turn it into 75 affordable apartments for seniors.

“It’s not used. I’ve been in it and it’s not in good shape and now it’s going to be rehabbed,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “There will be people there. They’ll be living there. They’ll be moving around. Hopefully that leads to more businesses in the southern downtown.”

There are similar plans for the former Walter French Junior High School at the corner of Cedar Street and Mt. Hope Avenue.

The Capital Area Housing Partnership has the goal of creating 76 apartments for low-income families. It’s expected to cost $24 million.

“I love that Lansing uses old buildings and has been trying to build them back up again lately. I think it’s a really cool. I think we could use some more housing especially affordable housing,” said Heather Ganong, who lives in Lansing.

Right now, developers are working with the Lansing School District, which still owns West Junior High, to buy the building.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police identify 17-year-old who died from gunshot wound
Thousands of fans attend Luke Bryan concert in Fowlerville
Country superstar stops in Fowlerville, leaves mark on community
Consumers Energy
Consumer Energy peak rate ending
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Family nearly struck in same shooting incident that killed 17-year-old in Lansing
Family nearly struck in same shooting incident that killed 17-year-old in Lansing

Latest News

Council approves plan to renovate schools
Council approves plan to renovate schools
Ingham County court addressing backlog in jury trials
Ing. County backlog
Ing. County backlog
Sparrow Health System holds two day job fair