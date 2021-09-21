Two former Lansing schools to become low-income housing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two Lansing schools that have sat vacant for more than a decade could be getting new life soon. Monday night, the Lansing City Council approved plans to move forward with turning them into apartments.

West Junior High School, which was built in 1919, sits just a few blocks from downtown. Wisconsin-based developer General Capital wants to turn it into 75 affordable apartments for seniors.

“It’s not used. I’ve been in it and it’s not in good shape and now it’s going to be rehabbed,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “There will be people there. They’ll be living there. They’ll be moving around. Hopefully that leads to more businesses in the southern downtown.”

There are similar plans for the former Walter French Junior High School at the corner of Cedar Street and Mt. Hope Avenue.

The Capital Area Housing Partnership has the goal of creating 76 apartments for low-income families. It’s expected to cost $24 million.

“I love that Lansing uses old buildings and has been trying to build them back up again lately. I think it’s a really cool. I think we could use some more housing especially affordable housing,” said Heather Ganong, who lives in Lansing.

Right now, developers are working with the Lansing School District, which still owns West Junior High, to buy the building.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.