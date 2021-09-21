Trial date set for five men in Whitmer plot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A trial date has been set for five men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

A US District judge has set March 8, which is pushed back from this month, as the trial start date after defense lawyers asked for more time to prepare.

The men prosecutors say were upset over the governor’s pandemic restrictions have pleaded not guilty. They also claim entrapment, believing they were set up by officers.

A sixth man, Ty Garbin, reached a plea and helped investigators with the case. Garbin is serving just over six years in prison.

