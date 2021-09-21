Tigers Down White Sox Again

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 5-3 Tuesday afternoon in Detroit. The Tigers have won four straight games, all over first place teams. The teams complete their series in Detroit Wednesday afternoon. Detroit now has a 27-22 season record against playoff contending teams. The Tigers are 74-78 on the season with ten games remaining, four at home.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.