Tigers Down White Sox Again

Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman, middle, is congratualted by teammates after walking in the...
Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman, middle, is congratualted by teammates after walking in the winning run with the bases loaded against the Tampa Bay Rays in the eleventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)(Jose Juarez | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 5-3 Tuesday afternoon in Detroit. The Tigers have won four straight games, all over first place teams. The teams complete their series in Detroit Wednesday afternoon. Detroit now has a 27-22 season record against playoff contending teams. The Tigers are 74-78 on the season with ten games remaining, four at home.

