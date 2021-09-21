Sparrow Health System holds two day job fair

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Health System is holding its once-a-year job fair this week, during which qualified applicants may be hired on-the-spot.

The job fair runs from Wednesday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Sparrows Physicians Health Plan building.

Sparrow says they have hundreds of openings from phlebotomists, nursing, patient care techs, security, facilities, food and nutrition and more for multiple locations.

“We are all struggling to find the right talent in the pipeline for all of out positions. Job fairs are very important because it brings out talent, we may not be able to see,” said Director of Talent Acquisition for Sparrow Health System, Sherry Pfaff-Doody. “Healthcare systems have been an extra challenge just due to the environment caring for people with illness and with COVID, and at a time right now when we think numbers will increase its important that we make sure that we have all of the positions fill to continue to care for our community.”

Sparrow Health System has positions open both for part-time and full time not just in Lansing, but also in Carson City, St. Johns, Charlotte and Ionia.

People attending the fair should bring their resume and ID card. Also remember a mask, as they are required for entry.

Drop-ins are welcome or those interested can register in advance via Sparrow.org/JobFairSignup.

For more information on Sparrow jobs, go to Sparrow.org/Careers.

