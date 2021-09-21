Simmons Says No To 76ers

-PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A person with direct knowledge of Ben Simmons’ plans tells The Associated Press the All-Star guard won’t report to training camp next week. The 25-year-old guard from Australia was the No. 1 pick of the 2016 draft. He is a three-time All-Star and had been paired with Joel Embiid as the franchise cornerstones. But Simmons took the brunt of the blame for the top-seeded Sixers’ second-round exit in last season’s playoffs.

