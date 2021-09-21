Advertisement

Simmons Says No To 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons, right, of Australia, reacts to his dunk during the second half...
Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons, right, of Australia, reacts to his dunk during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 106-99. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)(Chris Szagola | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
-PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A person with direct knowledge of Ben Simmons’ plans tells The Associated Press the All-Star guard won’t report to training camp next week. The 25-year-old guard from Australia was the No. 1 pick of the 2016 draft. He is a three-time All-Star and had been paired with Joel Embiid as the franchise cornerstones. But Simmons took the brunt of the blame for the top-seeded Sixers’ second-round exit in last season’s playoffs.

