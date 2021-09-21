Advertisement

Refugee shares her story ahead of Afghans’ arrival

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan will soon be home to Afghan refugees. One local refugee is sharing her story to help everyone become more comfortable with the Afghan community.

At an event at All Saints Episcopal Church in East Lansing, Judi Harris says she’s ready for the area to welcome these refugees.

“Our country did step up and got them out, and now we just have to take the next step and find them real places to live, permanent places, and get them going, teach them English, show them around, get them jobs, and they’ll do great,” Harris said. “They’ll take care of us like all refugees do.”

“I still worry about my family back in Afghanistan, especially my sister,” said Zahra Nazari, an Afghan refugee who spoke at All Saints. “They are young and the law that the Taliban have, it’s completely crazy different. That’s why I worry.”

About 300 refugees are expected to arrive to the area within the next three months.

