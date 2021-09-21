Advertisement

Police: gun found at Everett High School, one arrested

The school was on lockdown for about an hour.
Police confirmed that a gun was found at Everett High School, leading to a one-hour lockdown.
Police confirmed that a gun was found at Everett High School, leading to a one-hour lockdown.(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman and Kaylie Crowe
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police have confirmed to News 10 that a gun was found at Everett High School Tuesday morning. One person has been arrested.

A school spokesperson Bob Kolt said there was a lockdown at Everett for about an hour.

“Everything has been resolved we are taking precautions with limited outside access,” Kolt said. “Students are currently returning to regular schedules.”

In an email to News 10, LPD spokesman Robert Meritt said “I can confirm a handgun was located and someone has been arrested.”

Stay with News 10 for updates on this developing story.

