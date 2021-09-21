Police: gun found at Everett High School, one arrested

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police have confirmed to News 10 that a gun was found at Everett High School Tuesday morning. One person has been arrested.

A school spokesperson Bob Kolt said there was a lockdown at Everett for about an hour.

“Everything has been resolved we are taking precautions with limited outside access,” Kolt said. “Students are currently returning to regular schedules.”

In an email to News 10, LPD spokesman Robert Meritt said “I can confirm a handgun was located and someone has been arrested.”

