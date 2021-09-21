Advertisement

In My View: Race to the Big Ten Championship is wide open

Five Big Ten East teams remain unbeaten.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Believe it: We’re a quarter of the way through the Big Ten football season, with five Big Ten East teams unbeaten, plus Ohio State and Indiana - both of whom have high preseason expectations for this season, especially the Buckeyes.

So which Big Ten East team will emerge to play Iowa or Wisconsin from the West? It’s the strongest Big Ten East I can remember in some time.

Those undefeated teams will of course get cut down as they start playing each other. Michigan State will be fired up playing Nebraska this weekend, hoping to go 4-0, 2-0 in Big Ten play.

It’s too early to tell of course but a lot of teams think they can make a splash by the end of the year and a lot of close games at hand to be sure.

In my view, this will go right down to the final weekend of the regular season with plenty of surprise results along the way.

