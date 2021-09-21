A Lansing author tells us more about her new book “100 Things To Do In Lansing Before You Die”

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A Lansing author is releasing her new book, 100 Things To Do In Lansing Before You Die, this month. The book is full of fun places for you to check out in and around the Lansing area.

Amy Piper, the book’s author, will be having a book launch later this month at Saddleback BBQ in Okemos. She also has several book signings coming up in October.

