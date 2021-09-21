Advertisement

Lake Lansing High School sailing program prepares for fall regattas

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAKE LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Although summer has sailed by, that doesn’t mean the Lansing Sailing Club is docking anytime soon.

It may be football season, but that’s not the only sport that is making waves this fall.

The Lansing Sailing club is home to the Lake Lansing High School Sailing program.

Their next regatta is this Saturday.

You can learn more about this program and how you can help donate to get new/used sailboats: https://playyon.com/llhss/?fbclid=IwAR3MNuw7_tPR30IrXj0PF8V8ekJtS-qqKgZFuEss149Vth8cjyYTihW3YRY

