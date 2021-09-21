Advertisement

Kayakers who died in Lake Superior identified

The two were reported missing on Sept. 16.
FILE. A photo taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
FILE. A photo taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.(WLUC/Alissa Pietila)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities have released the names of the two kayakers who died along the shore of Pictured Rocks in the Upper Peninsula.

They have been identified as Kimberly Aiello from Troy and David Delegato of Shelby Township. The two were reported missing on Sept. 16. The search ended the next day when both bodies were recovered by the coast guard along Lake Superior.

Joe Hughes, Chief Ranger for Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, thanked their agency partners for helping with the large emergency response.

“I would like to thank all our agency partners that assisted us with the large and sustained emergency response in the face of severe overnight weather,” Hughs said in a statement. “Specifically, the United States Coast Guard aviation and water-borne assets who worked tirelessly to complete their mission.

An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

