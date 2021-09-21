Advertisement

J. J. Redick Retires

Basketball
Basketball(Source: Raycom)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
-UNDATED (AP) - J.J. Redick, the sharpshooter who was The Associated Press college player of the year at Duke before embarking on a 15-season NBA career, has announced his retirement. The 37-year-old Redick played with six NBA teams. He spent time with Orlando, the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Milwaukee and Dallas. His 1,950 career makes from 3-point range rank him 15th in NBA history in that category.

