J. J. Redick Retires

-UNDATED (AP) - J.J. Redick, the sharpshooter who was The Associated Press college player of the year at Duke before embarking on a 15-season NBA career, has announced his retirement. The 37-year-old Redick played with six NBA teams. He spent time with Orlando, the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Milwaukee and Dallas. His 1,950 career makes from 3-point range rank him 15th in NBA history in that category.

