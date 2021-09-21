Golfers tee off in Lansing for Michigan PGA Tournament

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Golfers will tee-off in Lansing on Tuesday for the Michigan PGA Section Match Play.

The final 16 golfers in the tournament have advanced to battle at the Country Club of Lansing for the Jim Picard Trophy. There will be 16 matches along with the quarterfinal round. The semifinals and championship will be played on Wednesday.

The Michigan PGA Match Play Championship dates back to 1980 and is one of the four major Michigan PGA championships that take place in the state.

Greg Johnson, Media Coordinator for the tournament, says that viewers are encouraged to come and support Michigan golfers.

“So you can come out and watch those guys play and just learn from watching them,” Johnson said. “You can watch them match play. This course is easy to walk, it’s pretty and parking’s free and so is the ticket. All you have to do is walk and stay away and don’t get hit by a golf ball.”

The tournament is open to those who want to watch from the side. The tournament will take place, rain or shine unless there is lightning spotted.

