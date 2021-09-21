Family nearly struck in same shooting incident that killed 17-year-old in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, the boyfriend of a Lansing mother recounted the moments he says his girlfriend almost became the victim of a shooting. That shooting killed a 17-year-old-boy just after 2:30 p.m. on the 3900 block of Hunters Ridge.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim was shot in a parking lot. As of the time of writing a suspect has not been identified.

News 10 spoke with Brian Eirosius, a resident of the area, who says his girlfriend found herself in the middle of that shooting while she was sitting in her own living room.

“You don’t know if it’s a firecracker or a gun,” Eirosius said.

Eirosius recounted the moment his girlfriend realized the popping noises were gunshots.

“She’s a little shook-up. She’s a first-time mother as well,” Eirosius said. “To imagine that she could’ve lost her child or her child could have lost her… She’s trying to fight through that. It’s tough.”

As bullets were flying in the neighborhood, Brian Eirosius’s girlfriend and his baby girl were inside in the living room. Then, a bullet flew through a window.

“What she noticed was the drywall going across the living room and my daughter being on the couch and diving for it,” Eirosius said. “When she heard the shots she knew what it was, to get to the bathroom.”

Just moments before his girlfriend was working at her desk, within inches from where the bullet entered the home.

“Her desk is right there,” he said, pointing out the spot where she was sitting. “It came right through the window pane, nicked her desk and went up to the ceiling.”

Unfortunately, this is a situation Eirosius isn’t a stranger to.

He said, “I stay just off of MLK near Jolly and there’s shooting across the street or in my complex all the time. About two months ago a bullet went through my window as well. Right where I eat dinner every night.”

With yet another life of a teenager claimed, he says he continuously worries about the youth. He said their access to guns has become too easy.

“They’re getting them just as easy as the adults are. They don’t have any care for the innocent,” he said. “There’s elderly that live out here, other children, my two-year-old.”

This latest shooting comes as we are learning about a jump in gun violence in the U.S. Experts say 2021 is shaping up to be the worst year for gun violence.

The Gun Violence Archive says more than 14,000 people have died from gun violence from the beginning of the year to Sept. 15. That’s about a 9% rise from the same time frame in 2020. The U.S. also saw a 15% rise in mass shootings from last year.

