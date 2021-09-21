Advertisement

Dream Maker Fund donates $100,000 to help Jackson Robotics students

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Dream Maker Fund, part of the Jackson Community Foundation, is giving a $100,000 grant to support robotics programs in Jackson County. The program will be facilitated by the Shop Rat Foundation, along with support from the College and Career Access Center (CCAC).

“The launch of school based robotics programming that this grant funds, will enable us to reach thousands of Jackson County youth,” said Kelly Burr Kofflin, Executive Director of the Shop Rat Foundation. “This pilot program will equip our students with a valuable skill set that is directly applicable to the jobs of tomorrow. Manufacturing is vital to our local economy and through this work we are not only supporting our students futures but our local companies as well.”

Nancy Peters-Lewis, Executive Director of the CCAC said, “We are pleased that the Shop Rat Foundation has been afforded this opportunity to provide accessible robotics programs, and can’t wait to see where they take it and what opportunities this new partnership will present to our community. We are thankful to the Poppe Family for dreaming big with Jackson!”

“The Poppe family continues to show a deep commitment to their hometown of Jackson as evidenced by the work they are doing through the Dream Maker fund,” said Monica Moser, President and CEO of the Jackson Community Foundation. “This grant not only provides valuable resources to our students but has the potential to create a more skilled workforce in Jackson County.”

