Big Ten Honor for a Local MSU Soccer Player

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference announced Tuesday that Michigan State’s Farai Mutatu has been named the league’s offensive player of the week. Mutatu is a senior from Haslett who scored three goals in his team’s comeback win at Notre Dame last week. MSU hosts Duquesne at 7pm Tuesday before hosting Indiana at 3pm Sunday. MSU is 3-3-1 on the season and tied Wisconsin in its only league match played thus far. Mutatu received a similar honor in 2019.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.