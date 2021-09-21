Advertisement

Big Ten Honor for a Local MSU Soccer Player

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference announced Tuesday that Michigan State’s Farai Mutatu has been named the league’s offensive player of the week. Mutatu is a senior from Haslett who scored three goals in his team’s comeback win at Notre Dame last week. MSU hosts Duquesne at 7pm Tuesday before hosting Indiana at 3pm Sunday. MSU is 3-3-1 on the season and tied Wisconsin in its only league match played thus far. Mutatu received a similar honor in 2019.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police identify 17-year-old who died from gunshot wound
Thousands of fans attend Luke Bryan concert in Fowlerville
Country superstar stops in Fowlerville, leaves mark on community
Consumers Energy
Consumer Energy peak rate ending
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Family nearly struck in same shooting incident that killed 17-year-old in Lansing
Family nearly struck in same shooting incident that killed 17-year-old in Lansing

Latest News

Basketball
J. J. Redick Retires
Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons, right, of Australia, reacts to his dunk during the second half...
Simmons Says No To 76ers
Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman, middle, is congratualted by teammates after walking in the...
Tigers Down White Sox Again
Golfers tee off in Lansing for Michigan PGA Tournament