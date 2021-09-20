Water main flushing begins in Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Grand Ledge will begin water main flushing on Monday and run through approximately Monday, Oct. 4.

The flushing of water mains generally happens twice a year and is necessary to test hydrants for proper pressure and flow. The work also allows the City to remove any sediment from water lines which helps to improve quality and clarity. As a result, water main flushing can cause temporary changes in water pressure or discoloration.

Residents can expect temporary changes in water pressure or clarity and are encouraged to postpone laundry between 7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. during this period.

Those who experience discoloration in their water are asked to wait approximately 30 minutes for the Grand Ledge Department of Public Services (DPS) to move out of the area, then run cold water in a sink or bathtub until it runs clear.

Flushing locations will change daily. Residents can check the area map here.

Anyone with questions to Grand Ledge DPS can call DPS at 517-627-2144.

