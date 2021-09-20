Advertisement

Water main flushing begins in Grand Ledge

The flushing of water mains is necessary to test hydrants for proper pressure and flow.
The City of Grand Ledge begins water main flushing.
The City of Grand Ledge begins water main flushing.(WALB)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Grand Ledge will begin water main flushing on Monday and run through approximately Monday, Oct. 4.

The flushing of water mains generally happens twice a year and is necessary to test hydrants for proper pressure and flow. The work also allows the City to remove any sediment from water lines which helps to improve quality and clarity. As a result, water main flushing can cause temporary changes in water pressure or discoloration.

Residents can expect temporary changes in water pressure or clarity and are encouraged to postpone laundry between 7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. during this period.

Those who experience discoloration in their water are asked to wait approximately 30 minutes for the Grand Ledge Department of Public Services (DPS) to move out of the area, then run cold water in a sink or bathtub until it runs clear.

Flushing locations will change daily. Residents can check the area map here.

Anyone with questions to Grand Ledge DPS can call DPS at 517-627-2144.

The City of Grand Ledge will begin water main flushing on Monday and run through approximately...
The City of Grand Ledge will begin water main flushing on Monday and run through approximately Monday, Oct. 4.(City of Grand Ledge Government)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Thousands of fans attend Luke Bryan concert in Fowlerville
Country superstar stops in Fowlerville, leaves mark on community
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
A man was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly driving drunk the wrong way down the...
Alleged drunk driver arrested for driving wrong way on highway
Taylor Scott Dudley
Missing in Michigan: Lansing Police searching for missing 34-year-old man
King Taylor
Found Safe: King Taylor has been found

Latest News

The Detroit Lions, Kroger of Michigan, and Michigan's Dairy Farmers are teaming up to provide...
Area dairy farmers partner with Detroit Lions to donate fully stocked refrigerators
Vandals deface `Black Lives Matter’ mural in Michigan city
Two Michigan projects receive $65,000, focused on civil right projects
Why you need to be careful before answering the phone when it's a number you don't recognize.
Nessel gives update on the fight against robocalls