Two Michigan projects receive $65,000, focused on civil right projects

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation today announced two projects in Michigan focused on Civil Rights history have been awarded $65,000 in federal Underrepresented Community Grant Program funding from the National Park Service.

The Michigan State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) of the Michigan Strategic Fund was awarded $15,000 to nominate Vaughn’s Bookstore in Detroit to the National Register of Historic Places, and the City of Detroit was awarded $50,000 to conduct a historic study of Latinx communities in Detroit.

“These grants will shine a light on places and experiences vital to the Civil Rights movement and help us further expand our understanding of the Civil Rights movement in Michigan,” said Gov. Whitmer.

The SHPO grant was one of two projects in Michigan to receive funding from the National Park Service’s Underrepresented Community Grant Program.

The SHPO will utilize its grant to document and nominate Vaughn’s Bookstore in Detroit to the National Register of Historic Places. Established on Dexter Avenue in the early 1960s by Edward Vaughn, Vaughn’s Bookstore was Detroit’s first Black-owned bookstore. Born in Alabama in 1934, Edward Vaughn graduated from Fisk University in 1955 and served in the U.S. Army before settling in Detroit.

As a Black-owned enterprise, Vaughn’s Bookstore specialized in African American history, literature, and other materials. It became a center of black intellectual life in the city, not just for the content it offered for sale, but as a venue for people to gather and learn.

“As the first Black-owned bookstore in Detroit and a hub of African American journalism and conversation, Vaughn’s Bookstore played a key role in the tumultuous Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s,” said Michigan’s State Historic Preservation Officer Mark A. Rodman

This funding is the latest in a series of competitive National Park Service grants awarded to the Michigan SHPO and partners to better document and tell Civil Rights stories across the state.

Focused on the historic preservation of culturally or archaeologically significant sites throughout the state, Michigan’s State Historic Preservation Office’s main function is to provide technical assistance to local communities and property owners in their efforts to identify, evaluate, designate, interpret and protect Michigan’s historic above- and below-ground resources.

