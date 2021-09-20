Advertisement

Tips for caring for skin as we transition from warmer to colder months

By Holly Harper
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Winter is coming which means our skin may start dying out a bit more as we fall into chillier months.

Professional makeup artist Brittany Andring is sharing some tips regarding the steps we should take when completing our skincare regimen.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Thousands of fans attend Luke Bryan concert in Fowlerville
Country superstar stops in Fowlerville, leaves mark on community
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
A man was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly driving drunk the wrong way down the...
Alleged drunk driver arrested for driving wrong way on highway
Taylor Scott Dudley
Missing in Michigan: Lansing Police searching for missing 34-year-old man
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Latest News

zx
STYLE DIAL
Trails Week
Explore Michigan trails and win prizes for Trails Week
High Caliber
Some Friday Fun at High Caliber Karting and Entertainment
Risen
New farm-to-table restaurant on the ‘rise’ in Mason