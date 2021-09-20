Tips for caring for skin as we transition from warmer to colder months

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Winter is coming which means our skin may start dying out a bit more as we fall into chillier months.

Professional makeup artist Brittany Andring is sharing some tips regarding the steps we should take when completing our skincare regimen.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.