Spartans Enter National Rankings

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Following its 38-17 win at then-No. 24 Miami on Saturday in Hard Rock Stadium, the Michigan State football team has entered the national rankings.

The Spartans, 3-0 for the first time since 2015, are ranked 20th in The Associated Press Poll and No. 21 in the USA TODAY/AFCA Coaches Poll. This marks the first time MSU has been ranked since Sept. 29, 2019, when it was No. 23 in the Coaches’ Poll and No. 25 in the AP Poll.

Second-year Spartan head coach Mel Tucker is 3-2 against ranked opponents at MSU and five of his 10 wins overall in his coaching career have come versus teams ranked in the AP Top 25.

Michigan State (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) returns to action Saturday, Sept. 25 to host Nebraska (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at 7 p.m. in Spartan Stadium.

