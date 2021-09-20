Sparrow investing $800 million in local projects

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Health System’s Board of Directors has approved an $800-million capital improvement plan that will include the creation of a five-story patient tower at Sparrow Hospital.

Sparrow said in a statement that other planned major projects “reflect our investment in improving access and quality of care in Mid-Michigan.”

The health system created the plan in response to the needs and feedback of physicians and caregivers, who have been asking for more Emergency Department space and other features.

“We entered this process with two key considerations: Where healthcare is going in the future and giving our caregivers the tools they need to address our continued growth,” Sparrow said in a statement to News 10.

The plan includes hundreds of millions of dollars in new investment by Sparrow, the area’s largest private employer.

Highlights include:

Construction of a five-story Sparrow Hospital patient tower, directly north of the current West Tower. This major new construction will create 112 new private rooms to meet current patient demand and our goal of having all-private rooms to improve their experience. The new inpatient space will also reduce wait times in the Sparrow Hospital Emergency Department.

Our already announced Ambulatory Surgery Center: The plan also includes our investment in the planned Ambulatory Surgery Center on E. Michigan Avenue.

Our already announced Meridian Township Medical Office Building: This new medical office building now under discussion in Meridian Township would encompass a Freestanding Emergency Department.

Sparrow Hospital Emergency Department expansion: The Emergency Department is often the patient’s gateway to the hospital and Sparrow has the only Level 1 Trauma Center in the region. The new tower project will allow us to add additional square footage that will permit us to redesign our layout and improve patient flow.

Community Hospitals: The plan provides tens of millions of dollars in new investment in our important Community Hospitals – Sparrow Carson, Sparrow Clinton, Sparrow Eaton, and Sparrow Ionia.

Ambulatory Centers: The plan includes capital for new ambulatory sites, representing the importance of outpatient care and of addressing the growing needs in our outlying areas and suburbs.

