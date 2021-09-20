Sparrow hosting job fair on Wednesday and Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Health System will be holding a job fair this Wednesday and Thursday.

The event will give attendees the opportunity to grow their careers, start a new one, and make a difference in the lives of many members of the community.

The Sparrow Health System job fair will run from 7:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Sept. 22-23 at the Sparrow Hospital Physicians Health Plan building located at 1400 E Michigan Ave. The building will have a large, white tent on location.

On-the-spot offers are available for dozens of jobs. Upon registering for an interview, a representative from the HR Talent Acquisition team will be reaching out with more information for day-of details

To sign up for a job interview click here.

