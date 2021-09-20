Advertisement

New chief takes over East Lansing Fire Dept.

Chief Carson will be the first female chief.
By Claudia Sella
Published: Sep. 20, 2021
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday is a historic day for the City of East Lansing. The city is officially getting a new leader for its fire department after its chief stepped down after decades of service.

Chief Dawn Carson has been serving as interim chief but today she officially takes over as East Lansing fire’s leader. After serving the City of East Lansing for 27 years, Chief Carson will be the first female chief.

Carson has not only worked in the area but grew up here as well. She has a Master’s Degree from Siena Heights University in addition to a Bachelor of Science from Central Michigan University. She’s been serving as interim chief of the department since former Chief Randy Talifarro retired in June.

In 2016, Carson was promoted to Deputy Chief.

East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas calls Carson a dedicated professional, with a high standard of service and leadership. Lahanas says she’s “proven that she is ready to step into this important leadership role and we have the utmost confidence in her ability.”

Chief Carson says that she’s honored to continue her career with the City of East Lansing.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

