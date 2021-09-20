In My View: Lions prep for MNF showdown

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s not very often that the Detroit Lions are tapped to play on Monday Night Football - and for good reason: usually, they’re never involved in a playoff hunt.

They get the chance at the spotlight tonight in week two at Green Bay while the Lions still believe they’re playing for something.

Is it a crucial game for both teams? Green Bay is coming off a 38-3 loss at the New Orleans Saints. How will Packers fans react tonight at Lambeau? How will both teams react coming off of disappointing losses last week?

The Lions clearly need better offense, defense, special teams, and the like. They would certainly make a statement if they could beat Green Bay at Lambeau Field regardless of how the Packers played in week one.

In some ways, it is for both teams, a crucial game.

