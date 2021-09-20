Advertisement

Man sentenced for bomb threats towards schools, hospitals

A bank robbery took place while local law enforcement responded to the multiple bomb threats he made.
A Bay County man who made bomb threats towards schools and hospitals in an effort to distract...
A Bay County man who made bomb threats towards schools and hospitals in an effort to distract from a bank robbery will now spend decades in prison.(Storyblocks)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Bay County man who made bomb threats towards schools and hospitals in an effort to distract from a bank robbery will now spend decades in prison.

In September of 2019, Michael Mier robbed two tellers at the Rose City Mercantile Bank at gunpoint. The robbery took place while local law enforcement responded to the multiple bomb threats he made.

Mier made off with $5,000 but was arrested by Michigan State Police just hours later.

Representatives from the bank, schools, and hospitals say the incident caused them “long-term psychological and emotional trauma.”

Mier has been sentenced to 42 to 70 years in prison.

