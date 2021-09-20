M-50 ramp to SB I-69 closing for several weeks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday the M-50 ramp to southbound I-69 will be closed for rebuilding.

The work is part of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County, and I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County.

Funding for this project comes from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program, aimed at rebuilding the state highways and bridges critical to the state’s economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at repairs and improvements that result in longer useful lives while improving the condition of the state’s infrastructure.

The project is estimated to be completed at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24.

