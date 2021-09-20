Lugnuts’ Butler Ends Season on High Note

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Lugnuts first baseman/outfielder Lawrence Butler was honored as the High A Central Player of the Week for the season concluding week of September 13-19, announced Monday by Minor League Baseball. In six games the 21 year old Butler went 11 for 22 with three doubles, one home run and three stolen bases, scoring seven runs. He also drew two walks, partnering his .500 batting average with a .542 on base percentage and .773 slugging percentage. Butler is an Atlanta native and finished with a .340 average.

