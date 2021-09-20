Advertisement

Lansing School District in need of medical assistants

Applicants can earn up to $20 per hour.
(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District is in need of qualified medical assistants to fill immediate openings across the district.

Applicants must have a high school diploma or equivalent and a certificate of completion or record from one of the following programs:

  • Armed services medic program
  • Emergency medical technician (EMT)
  • Licensed practical nurse (LPN)
  • Medical assistant
  • Nurse assistant
  • Patient care technician (PCT)
  • Current First Aid, CRP, and AED certifications

Applicants must also have the ability to administer medications after obtaining orders and the ability to help a diverse group of students. The medical assistants will be tasked with the preparation of observation rooms including ensuring PPE and linen are stocked and readily available and other supplies.

Applicants will work five days a week, up to eight hours a day at various locations throughout the district, and can earn up to $20 per hour.

To see a full list of job duties and to apply, visit lansingschools.net/jobs

