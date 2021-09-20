Lansing Police: 17-year-old taken to hospital with gunshot wound

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday afternoon Lansing Police announced that an area teenager was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Earlier, the Lansing Police Department (LPD) said they were called to the 3900 block of Hunter’s Ridge in Lansing on reports of gunshots. They are still investigating that incident.

Separately, LPD was informed that a 17-year-old male had been admitted to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. There is no word yet on the teenager’s condition.

LPD are now working to determine if the incidents are related.

This is a developing story, News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.