Advertisement

Houston Quarterback Taylor is Ailing

Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) avoids a sack by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) avoids a sack by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (98) during the first half of an NFL football preseason game Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-HOUSTON (AP) - Houston quarterback Tyrod Taylor is day to day with a hamstring injury as the Texans face a quick turnaround with a Thursday night game against Carolina. If Taylor can’t play, Deshaun Watson won’t be an option. Coach David Culley says Watson will be inactive for Thursday’s game just as he has been for the first two games. Watson has been listed as inactive/not injury-related following his trade request and after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging sexual assault or harassment.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Thousands of fans attend Luke Bryan concert in Fowlerville
Country superstar stops in Fowlerville, leaves mark on community
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
A man was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly driving drunk the wrong way down the...
Alleged drunk driver arrested for driving wrong way on highway
Taylor Scott Dudley
Missing in Michigan: Lansing Police searching for missing 34-year-old man
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Latest News

Carolina Hurricanes left wing Warren Foegele (13) and New Jersey Devils center Travis Zajac...
Devils’ Veteran Zajac Retiring
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) scores as teammate Austin Hooper (81) celebrates...
Browns Receiver Jarvis is Ailling
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Four MSU Big Wigs Expected for Sunday Concert
Lansing Lugnuts Fireworks Nights
Lugnuts’ Butler Ends Season on High Note