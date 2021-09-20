Houston Quarterback Taylor is Ailing

-HOUSTON (AP) - Houston quarterback Tyrod Taylor is day to day with a hamstring injury as the Texans face a quick turnaround with a Thursday night game against Carolina. If Taylor can’t play, Deshaun Watson won’t be an option. Coach David Culley says Watson will be inactive for Thursday’s game just as he has been for the first two games. Watson has been listed as inactive/not injury-related following his trade request and after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging sexual assault or harassment.

