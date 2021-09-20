Four MSU Big Wigs Expected for Sunday Concert

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State personalities Mel Tucker, Tom Izzo, Alan Haller and President Samuel Stanley are all tentatively scheduled to appear at this Sunday’s 18th annual MSU Marching Band for Kids Concert. It runs 2-5 pm at the Meridian Township home of Tim and Cathy Staudt and benefits both the band and the Children’s Miracle Network. The event has raised some $1.5 million split between the two organizations through the years. Remaining attendance information is available from Stacie Peltomaa of the Sparrow Foundation at 242-7623.

