Advertisement

Four MSU Big Wigs Expected for Sunday Concert

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State personalities Mel Tucker, Tom Izzo, Alan Haller and President Samuel Stanley are all tentatively scheduled to appear at this Sunday’s 18th annual MSU Marching Band for Kids Concert. It runs 2-5 pm at the Meridian Township home of Tim and Cathy Staudt and benefits both the band and the Children’s Miracle Network. The event has raised some $1.5 million split between the two organizations through the years. Remaining attendance information is available from Stacie Peltomaa of the Sparrow Foundation at 242-7623.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Thousands of fans attend Luke Bryan concert in Fowlerville
Country superstar stops in Fowlerville, leaves mark on community
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
A man was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly driving drunk the wrong way down the...
Alleged drunk driver arrested for driving wrong way on highway
Taylor Scott Dudley
Missing in Michigan: Lansing Police searching for missing 34-year-old man
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Latest News

Carolina Hurricanes left wing Warren Foegele (13) and New Jersey Devils center Travis Zajac...
Devils’ Veteran Zajac Retiring
Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) avoids a sack by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle...
Houston Quarterback Taylor is Ailing
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) scores as teammate Austin Hooper (81) celebrates...
Browns Receiver Jarvis is Ailling
Lansing Lugnuts Fireworks Nights
Lugnuts’ Butler Ends Season on High Note