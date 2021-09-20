Advertisement

Extended road closure in Williamston as water mains are replaced

(Source: City of Auburn)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - A little town is undergoing a lot of work. South Putnam St. in Williamston is closed to traffic at the railroad crossing. The closure is expected to last through Oct. 4.

The posted detour will require area drivers to take an alternate route, taking Zimmer Road by way of Grand River Avenue to the north or Linn Road to the south. Truck traffic will have a different route, instead being detoured along I-96 to M-52 at the Webberville exit and then to Grand River Avenue.

The road closure is part of a project to end the use of two 100-year-old (approximately) water mains, which cross underneath the railroad tracks in that area. The goal is to replace them with a new water main, which is anticipated to be more reliable.

