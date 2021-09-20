Advertisement

Devils’ Veteran Zajac Retiring

Carolina Hurricanes left wing Warren Foegele (13) and New Jersey Devils center Travis Zajac...
Carolina Hurricanes left wing Warren Foegele (13) and New Jersey Devils center Travis Zajac (19) struggle for possession of the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(WITN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
-NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Longtime New Jersey Devils center Travis Zajac is retiring. Zajac signed a one-day contract with the Devils so he could retire as a member of the organization where he spent all but 27 games of his 15-year career. The 36-year-old Zajac plans to remain with the Devils in a number of roles on and off the ice.

