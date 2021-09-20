Devils’ Veteran Zajac Retiring

-NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Longtime New Jersey Devils center Travis Zajac is retiring. Zajac signed a one-day contract with the Devils so he could retire as a member of the organization where he spent all but 27 games of his 15-year career. The 36-year-old Zajac plans to remain with the Devils in a number of roles on and off the ice.

