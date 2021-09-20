Advertisement

County meetings pulled by YouTube

YouTube’s policy does not allow content that spreads medical misinformation that contradicts local health authorities
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - YouTube has taken the unusual step of taking down a Michigan county’s public meeting for violating its policies on medical misinformation.

YouTube‘s policy does not allow content that spreads medical misinformation that contradicts local health authorities or the world health organization’s medical information about COVID-19. During Livingston County’s April meeting, one woman questioned whether COVID-19 existed. The World Health Organization says the virus is responsible for killing more than 4.6 million people. Then it happened again. YouTube took down an August 9 meeting.

“I have read plenty of data saying masks aren’t effective for COVID and I am not shy about sharing my point of view so maybe it is that,” said Wes Nakagiri.

“That is just what really clarified the fact I need to get my children out of the school district,” said Katie Deck.

Deck says listening to the commission discuss whether to withhold funds from the health department to ensure there is no mask mandate in school helped her decide for her family. She doesn’t agree with what some of them said about COVID-19, but still wants access to the meetings. YouTube says it investigated the meetings after being asked for comment. It is reinstating the Livingston County commissioners meeting videos. Oakland political science professor David Dulio calls the websites lack of transparency over video takedowns “problematic.”

