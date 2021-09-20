Consumer Energy peak rate ending

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumer Energy’s “summer peak rate” is soon coming to an end. This was the first summer Consumers Energy implemented this pricing plan and now they are reflecting on how it went.

One local mother says consumers summer peak energy plan is not useful to families who need the energy during the peak times from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. She says paying more in the summer has become something they just accept they have to pay.

“I’m preparing their afternoon snack when the kids come home I’m cooking dinner. And it’s hot, it’s not like you can turn your air down. My baby is always here so I try to keep it cool,” said Carmen McKim, Jackson Resident, Consumers Energy User.

She says she paid over 100 dollars more this summer than she did last summer.

Consumers Energy tells me the reason the costs are rising for energy can be directly attributed to the summer

“It’s just a matter of running your dishwasher in the night or the morning doing your laundry at night or in the morning and just getting your activities away from those peak hours. So that’s a good thing because over time if people take control and be aware of what’s going on they can make smart energy decisions and you can see your bill generally go down over time,” said Brian Wheeler, Consumers Energy Spokesperson.

Consumers Energy says while they do plan to do this again next summer, they have no plans of any peak hour plans for the winter

