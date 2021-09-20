Browns Receiver Jarvis is Ailling

-CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry could miss multiple games after spraining his knee in Sunday’s win over Houston. Landry hurt his medial collateral ligament while being tackled at the end of a 9-yard completion on Cleveland’s second offensive play. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Landry will be “week to week” but provided no other specifics on a timeline for his return.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.