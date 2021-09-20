Advertisement

Browns Receiver Jarvis is Ailling

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) scores as teammate Austin Hooper (81) celebrates...
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) scores as teammate Austin Hooper (81) celebrates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
-CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry could miss multiple games after spraining his knee in Sunday’s win over Houston. Landry hurt his medial collateral ligament while being tackled at the end of a 9-yard completion on Cleveland’s second offensive play. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Landry will be “week to week” but provided no other specifics on a timeline for his return.

