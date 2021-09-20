Area dairy farmers partner with Detroit Lions to donate fully stocked refrigerators

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Dairy Farm families, the Detroit Lions, and the Kroger Company of Michigan have once again teamed up to kick off the Home Fridge Advantage Contest which will run now through Dec. 13.

Eight new, fully stocked refrigerators will be presented to deserving families and a “Forward Pass” grant will go to schools or food banks for equipment to help refrigerate fresh nutritious foods, including dairy.

“Michigan dairy farmers are passionate about the fresh, nutritious milk they produce every day and want it accessible to everyone,” said Sharon Toth, MS, RDN, CEO for United Dairy Industry of Michigan. “They recognize that families are doing more eating at home and their need for a reliable refrigerator has increased. They want to give back to the families who buy their products.”

The Lions and the state’s dairy farmers are both dedicated to helping lower hunger rates and improve childhood nutrition across the state.

“The Home Fridge Advantage contest not only provides for families; those families get to ‘pass it forward’ to a school or food pantry to help them buy what they need to serve kids and their clients,” said Jen McCollum, Vice President of Detroit Lions Foundation & Community Relations. “Nutrition is not only important for our players but key to our fans and families.”

Helping to reduce hunger in Michigan has been an ongoing priority for the Kroger Company of Michigan.

“Kroger continues to support our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social and environmental impact plan and getting a fully packed refrigerator to these families is just another way we can reach our goal,” said Rachel Hurst, Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager.

If you know someone deserving of an advantage, you can nominate them today. Maybe it’s a person recovering from an illness or who lost their job. Maybe it’s a neighbor who has changed your community or puts others before themselves.

Nominations will be accepted now through December 13. Fill out the nomination form HERE and say why they are deserving.

One winner will be chosen for each of the scheduled home Detroit Lions Football Games.

Each Home Fridge Advantage winner will throw a forward pass, selecting a local food pantry or school to receive a $2,000 grant for needed equipment to help provide fresh cold milk and other nutritious foods to their clients.

