Missing in Michigan: Lansing Police searching for missing 9-year-old

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Have you seen this boy? Lansing Police are actively searching for missing 9-year-old King Taylor.

According to police, Taylor was last seen from the 3000 block of Beaujardin Dr. in Lansing.

Police say Taylor was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and grey/navy shorts and black shoes.

If you have any information about Taylor’s location, call Lansing Police.

