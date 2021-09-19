Advertisement

Missing in Michigan: Lansing Police searching for missing 9-year-old

King Taylor
King Taylor(Lansing Police Department)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Have you seen this boy? Lansing Police are actively searching for missing 9-year-old King Taylor.

According to police, Taylor was last seen from the 3000 block of Beaujardin Dr. in Lansing.

Police say Taylor was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and grey/navy shorts and black shoes.

If you have any information about Taylor’s location, call Lansing Police.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police are searching for 23-year-old Brion Reynolds following a homicide that left two women...
Police ID two female victims in double homicide, suspect still at large
The FBI is asking the public for help in identifying the person or persons responsible for...
Explosive devices found outside two Michigan cell phone stores
Delta Crossing
Delta Crossing shopping center opens
Michigan family farm to host Luke Bryan and 20,000 fans
Ingham County Animal Control is looking for the community's help in emptying the shelter.
Ingham County Animal Control asks the community’s help to clear the shelter

Latest News

Thousands of fans attend Luke Bryan concert in Fowlerville
Country superstar stops in Fowlerville, leaves mark on community
Taylor Scott Dudley
Missing in Michigan: Lansing Police searching for missing 34-year-old man
Rep. Steve Marino, R-Harrison Township
Lawyer: Rep. Manoogian secures personal protection order against Rep. Marino
WILX Weather Webcast 9/18/2021 PM