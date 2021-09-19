Lugnuts reflect as season comes to a close

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fans filled Jackson stadium for the Lugnuts last game of the season. This season was far from normal, organizers say they had to stay on their toes as the season started at a time where they were only allowed a certain amount of fans in the stadium.

“Our capacity was only at 20 percent to start out. So it shut down a lot of the revenue stream we typically see on the ticket side of things but once we were able to open all the seating we filled up pretty quick,” said Assistant General Manager of Events and Operations, Greg Kygar.

But there was a glimmer of hope for a normal season when restrictions were lifted and the stadium could fill their seats to full capacity.

“It was just so not normal leading up to that and if you were around here July 4th we were a packed house everybody enjoying themselves. For really the first time it felt like baseball was back,” said Kygar.

While the Lugnuts are proud of the work they’ve accomplished this season, they tell News 10 their man struggle they faced was short staffing.

“Trying to clean up after a game of 6000 with five people has been difficult,” said Kygar.

The Lugnuts had to work with only half the staff they typically have but employees stepped up to fill the gaps.

“Everyone stepped up everyone put more their plate and delivered a first class experience here at Jackson Field and we absolutely could not do the things we do here without those staff members really stepping up and taking on a larger role this year to fill those gaps,” said General Manager Tyler Parsons.

When protocols lead to players not being able to interact with management, they made an effort to keep everyone connected.

“I think the big key is because of who they were as people because they’re such great guys. They cared about each other, they thought outside of themselves. That made for a very cohesive clubhouse,” said Lugnuts broadcaster, Jesse Goldberg-Strassler.

Management says they are already planning for the next season and recruiting staff during the off season.

