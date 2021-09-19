Advertisement

FBI investigates 2 bombs found near northern Michigan stores

FILE - In this June 14, 2018, file photo, the FBI seal is seen before a news conference at FBI...
FILE - In this June 14, 2018, file photo, the FBI seal is seen before a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. (AP) - The FBI said two explosive devices recently found outside cellphone stores in northern Michigan are believed to be linked to letters found last month in the Upper Peninsula.

The bombs, which were discovered and defused Thursday, were found in suspicious packages left outside a Verizon store in Cheboygan and an AT&T store in Sault Ste. Marie. The FBI and Michigan State Police said in a statement that they believe the devices are related to a series of letters discovered in the Upper Peninsula last month.

The letters claimed to be from the “Coalition for Moral Telecommunications” and made demands of telecommunications companies. They were found at several telecommunications tower sites, according to the FBI.

Cheboygan authorities said emergency personal were dispatched around 9 a.m. Thursday after an employee reported a suspicious package near the door of the business. A bomb was found inside, which authorities removed and defused. A similar device was reported in Sault St. Marie.

The FBI said both devices were found in U.S. Postal Service boxes which were sealed with black duct tape and placed outside the stores. Each one had “CMT” written on it and contained threatening notes addressed to the cellphone companies.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of fans attend Luke Bryan concert in Fowlerville
Country superstar stops in Fowlerville, leaves mark on community
Taylor Scott Dudley
Missing in Michigan: Lansing Police searching for missing 34-year-old man
Police are searching for 23-year-old Brion Reynolds following a homicide that left two women...
Police ID two female victims in double homicide, suspect still at large
Ingham County Animal Control is looking for the community's help in emptying the shelter.
Ingham County Animal Control asks the community’s help to clear the shelter
King Taylor
Found Safe: King Taylor has been found

Latest News

Looking towards the Mackinac Bridge from Mackinaw City. (WLUC photo)
Virus concerns prompt cancellation of annual Fort Fright
Alma municipal building
Recall effort launched in Alma after migrant housing vote
A man was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly driving drunk the wrong way down the...
Alleged drunk driver arrested for driving wrong way on highway
WILX First Alert Weather Webcast 9/19/21