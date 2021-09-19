Country superstar stops in Fowlerville, leaves mark on community

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - 20,000 Luke Bryan fans flooded into Fowlerville to see one of their favorite country artists perform.

“I think it’s great for Fowlerville and country fans to get the chance to come out to these farms and get together and have some tailgating and enjoy some Luke Bryan music,” said fan Ron Johnson.

Concert-goers tell News 10 they’re just excited to have a big event like this after having a long period of shut downs due to the pandemic.

“I’m so excited for out town I haven’t seen him in concert so I’m super excited I think it’s going to be a great time,” said concert goer, Carra Burnie.

Kubiak Family Farms is tucked in Fowlerville, a small Michigan town that typically doesn’t get big names like Luke Bryan to come. But with thousands of people in the area the local businesses will see a big increase in revenue.

“There’s lots of little party stores and businesses around so I hope they get some business. I think it will be good for the town,” said Burnie.

Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour is giving local farms an opportunity to contribute land to the event. Caleb Kubiak, whose family farm hosted the event, says they would gladly do this again if the opportunity rang.

“We’ve never done anything like this before so it’s pretty cool. We haven’t had a lot happen with Covid and everything else and I’m just excited to finally celebrate and enjoy it with family and friends,” said Kubiak.

