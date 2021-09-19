Alleged drunk driver arrested for driving wrong way on highway

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly driving drunk the wrong way down the highway.

Around 2:15 a.m., Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a car on eastbound I-96 near Saginaw Highway going the wrong way.

Police say the driver went all the way down the ramp.

The man was arrested with a high BAC, according to police.

“We are so glad no one was hurt,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.