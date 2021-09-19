Advertisement

Alleged drunk driver arrested for driving wrong way on highway

By Kylie Khan
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly driving drunk the wrong way down the highway.

Around 2:15 a.m., Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a car on eastbound I-96 near Saginaw Highway going the wrong way.

Police say the driver went all the way down the ramp.

The man was arrested with a high BAC, according to police.

“We are so glad no one was hurt,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

